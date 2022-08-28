COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community tips to identify a possible suspect in the 2020 deadly shooting death of Michael James Fair Jr. in Columbus.

On Sep. 1, 2020, police officers went to the 850 block of Wellington Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. and found Michael James Fair Jr. inside a blue Ford with a gunshot wound.

Fair Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene a little after 10:30 a.m.

Police say preliminary investigations point to a full-size black pick-up truck with “fancy wheels and possibly tinted windows” as a possible suspect vehicle, on account of several witnesses.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of any possible suspect(s).

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.