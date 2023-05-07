Keith Marsh was shot and killed in Eastmoor on May 8, 2014. (Courtesy/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police continue to search for leads in a cold-case homicide from nine years ago.

According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, on May 9, 2014, Keith Marsh was shot and killed by an unidentified person outside of a residence on the 200 block of Mayfair Boulevard in Eastmoor.

Officers arrived at the scene and were told by witnesses that at 10:44 p.m. Marsh was outside smoking a cigarette when he was approached by an unknown person or persons. Marsh was able to return to the apartment, where he fell on the kitchen floor.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, and police have yet to name any suspects or receive viable information nine years later.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and submit your tip.