COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine adults have been charged with misdemeanor theft related to an April incident at a northeast Columbus gas station, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein’s office announced.

The city attorney’s office said that on April 29, a group went to a gas station on Johnstown Road, where they blocked traffic and access to the lot, and stole merchandise from the premises. Referred to as a “street takeover” by Klein’s office, it led to misdemeanor theft charges for nine adults and the referral of 10 juveniles for prosecution in Franklin County’s juvenile court system.

In a statement, the city attorney’s office asked prosecutors not to offer plea deals for the accused offenders. On the same day, authorities responded to Indianola Avenue and East Cooke Road in Clintonville after a report of large crowds and cars doing donuts in the street, followed by a shootout with police.

Columbus police are attempting to curb street takeover events this summer during “Operation Burnout”. The city attorney’s office says the operation has led to hundreds of citations, dozens of arrests, and the impounding of over 100 vehicles.