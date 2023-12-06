COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Nine businesses are at risk of losing their liquor licenses after a vote held by the Columbus City Council.

Jack’s Corner Pub is one of the nine businesses that councilmembers voted to approve liquor objections against on Monday night. Among the other businesses voted against were X Gentleman’s Club, Pakk Lounge, a Pilot Travel Center, and multiple Sheetz and Speedway stations. One business, Double D’s on High Street, resolved the objection before the vote, which means the objection was referred to the committee.

A representative from the city attorney’s office explained that, like Double D’s, the other businesses can also seek to resolve the objections.

“For a business like Double D’s, we’re nearing a signed agreed nuisance abatement order with the court, implementing a number of security, lighting and staffing requirements,” City Attorney Communications Director Pete Shipley said. “If the city and the (other) businesses reach an agreement, the city can either rescind its objection before council or the state’s hearing officer.”

On Tuesday, November 28, a public hearing to review liquor objections hosted by City Councilmember Emmanuel Remy and presented by Assistant City Attorney Sarah Pomeroy revealed a variety of harmful activities at the businesses at risk. Of note, Jack’s Corner Pub was included for multiple incidents, including a fatal shooting in July.

Jack’s, which is presently closed due to a nuisance abatement lawsuit, is reportedly expected to be sold by the current owners. While the liquor objection against Jack’s only pertains to the present owner at the same location, a new owner would inherit the nuisance abatement lawsuit, according to Shipley.

The city attorney’s next step will be to take the liquor objections to the state liquor commission, which has the final say.