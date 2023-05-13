COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An outdoor movie series with local food trucks and craft beer for central Ohioans age 21 and older has announced this year’s lineup.

NightLight 614 is returning to Genoa Park this summer and fall for 11 sundown screenings with eight to 10 rotating food trucks, including Dos Hermanos, Fetty’s Street Food, Graeter’s Ice Cream, Hai Poke, Rooster’s Wings and more. Land-Grant, Columbus Brewing Company, Seventh Son, Platform, BrewDog, Rhinegeist and Warped Wing will also be on site.

View this year’s movie lineup here:

“Happy Gilmore” on June 22 at 7:30 p.m.

“Top Gun: Maverick” on July 6 at 7:30 p.m.

“Mean Girls” on July 13 at 7:30 p.m.

“School of Rock” on July 27 at 7:30 p.m.

“Juno” on Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

“Wedding Crashers” on Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.

“Legally Blonde” on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.

“Black Panther” on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.

“Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

“The Sixth Sense” on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the first five screenings are on sale for $10.99 here. Admission for the following six screenings is on sale beginning July 11. Tickets purchased the day of for all screenings increase to $18.99.

A season pass is also available with admission to all 11 screenings, early entry for priority access to seating and food, a private season pass bar line and the ability to vote on future movie picks. Learn more here.