COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Detectives with the Columbus Police Homicide Unit need help to identify two people involved in a deadly nightclub shooting.

CPD shared photos of two people, whom it identified as people of interest in the shooting death of 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes outside of a Columbus nightclub. Rhodes died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the 5500 block of East Livingston Ave.

Officers reported that a fight broke out before three people were shot; Rhodes, a 17-year-old girl who was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and a 42-year-old woman, who was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in stable condition. They were just three people of 11 hurt in six separate weekend shootings in Columbus.

Anyone with information about the two people of interest is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.