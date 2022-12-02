One of the signature arches in the Short North.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Thai-food fixture in the Short North known for its noodles, sushi and everything in between is closing its doors after 14 years.

Nida’s Thai on High, an immigrant-owned stalwart on North High Street and Second Avenue, announced Thursday that it will permanently close on Dec. 17, its owners citing the ever-changing, bustling nature of the Short North neighborhood and challenges in maintaining a full-fledged restaurant.

“To our delight, we opened with fanfare to a warm, enthusiastic reception on a part of High Street that was much quieter and less populated than it is today, “ Nida and Chris Perry wrote on social media. “We have grown with our neighborhood.”

Famous for its Thai cuisine and fusion dishes with accents of Japanese, Nida and Chris Perry opened the 1,500-square-foot space in 2008 with sights set on filling the void of Thai food in the “emerging restaurant-centric neighborhood.”

The couple, who met in Bangkok more than 20 years ago, first launched Nida’s Thai in 2001 as a vendor shop in North Market, which will remain open for sushi and other signature dishes, the owners said.

With 14 years of dishing out crab rangoon, pad thai, sriracha fried rice and a slew of menu items to High Street customers, Nida and Chris Perry said they are “grateful beyond words” and proud of their years-long service to the Columbus community.

“The outcome has exceeded our hopes and expectations,” the owners wrote.

Recent challenges and a densely-populated Short North, however, led the couple to make the “incredibly difficult” decision to call it quits. Thai food, they wrote, is difficult to make and even more difficult to make well.

“Given the challenges, especially when staffing is awfully hard to maintain, the moment has arrived for this chapter in our lives to end,” Nida and Chris Perry wrote. “We do not want to fall short of what our guests deserve and have come to expect by being unable to live up to our vision.”

Long-time customer Teresa Gasaway Brunotte, 39, of Worthington, was devastated to hear about the restaurant’s plans to close. The freshness of the food, she said, was evident each time she ordered her go-to plate: pad see ew, veggie spring rolls and sushi.

And Nida Perry treated customers like her own family, Brunotte said. Brunotte, who is deaf, said Nida welcomed her with open arms, using gestures to communicate without once faltering Brunotte’s food order.

Brunotte recalled bringing her then-infant son to Nida’s Thai on High – a hidden gem in the Short North, she said — a few years ago. Until Nida intervened, her son’s never-ending fussing would not let up.

“She asked if she could carry him around the restaurant to cheer him up, so I, as a very tired mama, could eat,” Brunotte said. “He stopped crying and she talked to him.”

“It is a truly hidden and rare gem of Short North.”

Nida’s Sushi, located at 59 Spruce Street within North Market, remains open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.