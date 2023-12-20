COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a man accused of shooting at and punching a woman’s dog in the southeast side of the city.

A woman told investigators that on Nov. 26 at around 2:40 p.m., she heard a gunshot outside of her home in the 2000 block of Fairwood Avenue, located in the Innis Garden Village neighborhood. The woman went outside and spotted a man punching her dog while holding a gun.

When the woman asked the man if he shot at her dog, he answered, “Yes, next time I’ll shoot at you” and then pointed the gun at her, according to investigators. Columbus police confirmed the bullet did not strike the dog when the suspect fired his gun.

Columbus police are searching for a man accused of shooting at and punching a dog in southeast Columbus. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Investigators shared photos of the suspect, and said he is between 25 and 30 years old and 150 to 180 pounds. Columbus police asked anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Noltemeyer with the Property Crimes Bureau; Zone Investigations Unit at 614-645-1433 or email snoltemeyer@columbuspolice.org.