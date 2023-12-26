COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Celebrations across central Ohio are ringing in the new year on Dec. 31 with champagne, live music and more. Find an event near you below.
Brass Eye
77 Belle St.
- The Junto’s rooftop bar is hosting an evening filled with live music from DJ Larry Robertson, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, tasty bites, s’mores kits and cocktails to start the new year off with a bang. Admission is free.
Budd Dairy
1086 N. Fourth St.
- The main hall is transforming into a dance floor from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with DJs Satele, Sonicc Blush and more.
FYR
402 N. High St.
- The first-floor restaurant is offering three New Year’s Eve dining packages, including early seating from 5 to 7 p.m. with a welcome drink and a four-course prix fixe menu by Chef Sebastian La Rocca.
- The late seating package includes a four-course prix fixe menu by La Rocca, a live performance by George Barrie Band, a live feed of Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve!, and a champagne toast after midnight. Reservations start after 8 p.m.
- Dinner at FYR with admission to Stories on High includes a welcome drink, a 4-course prix fixe menu by La Rocca, entertainment by DJ Leek, late night snack buffet from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. and a champagne toast at midnight.
Hotel LeVeque
50 W. Broad St.
- Starting at $409 for two, Starry Night New Year’s Eve Package includes luxury accommodations in a hotel guestroom, a celebration in the lobby featuring live music, a champagne toast a midnight, specialty curated party favors and more.
Lincoln Social Rooftop
711 N. High St.
- Lincoln Social will be open from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m., with special evening reservations beginning at 10 p.m. Join for specialty champagne pricing, food and beverage features, and music from DJ Koty Chandler.
Stories on High
402 N. High St.
- General admission includes a welcome drink, late night snack buffet from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. and a champagne toast at midnight.
- The VIP experience includes bottle service, a reserved table, welcome drink, late night snack buffet from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. and a champagne toast at midnight.
Boat House at Confluence Park
679 W. Spring St.
- Ring in 2024 at The Boat House on New Year’s Eve with the best view of the fireworks, DJ, buffet and more.
Topgolf
200 Ikea Way
- Guests can reserve a bay for up to six people and enjoy music, food, drinks, exclusive New Year’s Eve swag and unlimited game play until 1 a.m.
Vaso
6540 Riverside Drive
- The rooftop restaurant at the AC Hotel Columbus Dublin is hosting ticketed event from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. with a complimentary cava toast at midnight, live music, party favors and dinner specials.