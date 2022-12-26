COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Celebrations across the city of Columbus are ringing in the new year on Dec. 31 with champagne, live music and more. Find an event near you below.

Big Bang Dueling Pianos

This year’s New Year’s Eve celebration will feature an all-request dueling pianos show. Table reservations are required.

Big Bang Dueling Pianos Bar – 1516 N. High St. Tickets. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Bristol Republic

Following the Peach Bowl, Ryan Mundy will provide music until midnight.

Bristol Republic – 1124 N. High St. Tickets. 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Flannagan’s

Flannagan’s is hosting a celebration with line dancing a champagne toast at midnight.

Flannagan’s – 6835 Caine Rd. Tickets. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Funny Bone

Ring in 2023 with “Last Comic Standing” semifinalist Dale Jones.

Funny Bone – 145 Easton Town Center. Tickets. 7:30 and 10 p.m.

Howl at the Moon

Guests can pick from numerous ticket packages for seating, an open bar, food, party favors and more.

Howl at the Moon – 504 N. Park St. Tickets. 8 p.m.

Mandrake

Mandrake is hosting a ‘Miami Nights’ New Year’s Eve celebration, with a Peach Bowl watch party, an open bar and a champagne toast.

Mandrake Rooftop – 810 N. High St. Tickets. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Park Street Bar Crawl

A wristband grants guests access to Gaswerks, Novak’s Tavern, Whistle & Keg and more. Check in at Brothers Bar and Grill.

Brothers Bar and Grill – 477 Park St. Tickets. 6 p.m.

Skully’s

This New Year’s Eve party will include music from the 1980s through the present day by DJ Chuck Starr.

Skully’s Music Diner – 1151 N. High St. Tickets. 8 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Vaso

Vaso is hosting a New Year’s Eve party with live music, dinner, cocktails and more. Tickets are required.

Vaso – 6540 Riverside Dr. Tickets. 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Zane Square Bandstand

Join the Glass Town Countdown Street Party at Zane Square for hot chocolate and shopping before midnight.

Zane Square Bandstand – 114 N. Broad St. Tickets. 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

94th Aero Squadron

This year’s celebration in Capt. Eddie’s Cabaret Lounge includes an appetizer buffet.

94th Aero Squadron Restaurant – 5030 Sawyer Rd. Tickets. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.