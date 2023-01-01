COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple people were injured during a shooting at a Columbus-area gentleman’s club on Sunday.

Around 2:30 a.m., medics transported multiple victims to local hospitals following a northeast side shooting at Bucks Platinum, an adult entertainment club at 2830 Johnstown Road in Mifflin Township, according to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The sheriff’s office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are responding to the shooting, the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.