COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A vacant property in a mostly vacant south Columbus block is getting a major facelift, with the aim of helping the community in several ways.

At its last meeting, Columbus City Council approved $75,000 for what is going to be the South End Café. Organizers said the money should cover most of the project’s construction costs.

There are some holes in the walls and clearly a lot of work left to be done.

In just a few months, the property should be a coffee shop, but not just any coffee shop. The café is a project of the non-profit Community Development for All People.

The organization’s director of engagement, Mike Premo, said the café has three goals: be a nice place in the are for people to gather, increase access to healthy and affordable food, and provide job opportunities for those who are having a tough time finding work.

Premo said this will provide on the job training for those who have been released from prison and are having trouble finding work, or people who have been out of the workforce for a while.

“With this building came an opportunity to create a new format where folks can get a job, get trained on the job, and then leverage that to an even better job down the road,” Premo said.

As of now, the plan is for the café to be open in February.