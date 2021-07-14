New simulators offer Columbus State Community College hands-on education

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In a medical emergency, time is of the essence. One grant to a local community college is now helping their students get ahead in their training.

State Rapid Grants gave Columbus State Community College nearly $28,000 for each of the three new and first simulation ambulances (sim rigs). It’s the first time they have these in their building.

The simulation ambulances work and operate like normal trucks.

“It’s basically identical to what they would find at an ambulance at any of the agencies here and any surrounding counties,” said associate professor Kris Alexander. “They’ll have cotton air, drug kit, airway kits, monitors, suction unit.”

The new simulators are being used by students in the Emergency Medical Services Technology associate degree program, the Paramedic certification program, and the Emergency Medical Technician certification program.

Student Jarod Callander said they’ve been in need of this for a long time.

“I’m a hands-on learner, so I would like to have more time in the classroom,” he said.

Callander said during the beginning of the pandemic, students had limited resources for on-site training. The three new sim rigs will now put them one step ahead when seconds matter.

“I can’t sit there and think, ‘I’m in the middle of a runway right now.’ A car can hit me. I can’t picture that,” student Hillary Tintera said.

Alexander said one of the neat things about the simulators is that they each have cameras so educators and other students can watch from the screen. Normally, in an ambulance truck, only three people are allowed inside. This will give others the same access to watch first-hand without being physically inside.

“It gives us a chance to evaluate those students,” Alexander said.

Additional grant funding provided just over $14,000 for three stretchers and other special equipment.

To find out more about their EMS program visit the Columbus State Community College website.