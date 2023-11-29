COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A birthday is always special, it’s a milestone in the journey through life. That is especially true for a Prairie Township woman who turned 106 yesterday.

Hilda Walz grew up in Rome, now known as New Rome, and has spent her entire life in Central Ohio. From the first planes flying out of Port Columbus to the construction of the now Leveque Tower she has seen our community grow and change. Hilda rode her bike until she was 98 and still loves playing bingo with her friends. She is full of life and laughter.

The secret to her longevity? “I guess for me, to try to do the best I can. If I can help anyone, help them.” Walz said. “Try to live a good life. Don’t drink too much.”

Hilda also believes in just taking it one day at a time and prayer. “I don’t know how I could live without God.”

Please join NBC4 in wishing Hilda a very happy birthday.