COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus on Wednesday released its annual report detailing various substances found within the metro’s three water plants.

The city’s water system has multiple contributors including the Scioto River, Big Walnut Creek and groundwater pumped from sand and gravel deposits from the Scioto River Valley. The Columbus Water Quality Assurance Laboratory said these three sources of water are susceptible to contaminants ranging from industrial activities and storm runoff. Columbus has three different water plants that all treat water drawn in before it goes out through city lines:

Dublin Road Water Plant

Hap Cremean Water Plant

Parsons Avenue Water Plant

The city’s 2022 water testing report details the contaminant and other substance levels found in water served by the three plants. While testing found trace amounts of several substances — including flouride, barium, nitrate and chlorine — in the plants’ water, none of them were at a concentration high enough to be a violation. Each plant met or exceeded the national Safe Drinking Water Act standards.

The report cited causes for the chemicals including erosion of natural deposits, agricultural fertilizer and herbicide runoff, and by-products of drinking water disinfection. To read the full report from the City of Columbus, click here.

The city’s report also showed test results for water quality, including aspects like hardness and total alkalinity. However, there was no set level the water plants need to meet as a benchmark. Lead contamination was not documented, as the City of Columbus said it comes mainly from service lines and home plumbing, which fall outside the city’s control.

The city said anyone interested in having their home water supply tested for lead can check the Ohio EPA’s website for certified labs. To minimize the chance of lead exposure, the city recommended running a faucet for 30 seconds before drinking or cooking with tap water.