COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A program through the Columbus Department of Public Safety is working to connect law enforcement, service providers, and the city’s high-risk residents to reduce violence in central Ohio.

On Tuesday, the department hosted the first Columbus Violence Reduction (CVR) meeting. Molly Robbins serves as Director of Columbus Violence Reduction and says months ago, the potential participants received notification about the event. Robbins said the participants were identified by the Columbus Division of Police.

“These folks have been connected to some group or gang violence, they are not under crime investigation, going to be arrested that’s on the radar,” Robbins said.

“These are people that we are trying to reach that are closely connected so that we can get a proactive message to them prior to them getting into something that is hard to get out of or end up in a shooting or a dead.”

The in-person meeting included presentations by community partners offering aid in an array of situations including help with employment, health, and education. Participants also heard from faith leaders, a mother who lost her son to gun violence and even those who were once in their shoes and are now on the right path.

According to organizers, the message was clear — take this option to a fresh start or be held accountable by law enforcement for the crimes you commit in the future.