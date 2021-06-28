New program offers job training, placement to help central Ohio build back better together

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Creating Central Ohio Futures (CCOHF) is a local non-profit aiming to build a strong workforce in Central Ohio.

The organization just announced a new training program called Building Back Better Together, free of charge to jobseekers who want to apply.

“We’re really here to make sure that whatever is preventing a worker from getting into these good-paying jobs, we’re here to take those barriers and just take a sledgehammer to them,” said Bailey Sandin, CCOHF program coordinator.

The eight-week training program aims to educate, provide hands-on experience, and give job-placement assistance for workers into union and private sector jobs throughout the city of Columbus

“Getting underserved populations into good-paying jobs with great benefits and the ability to retire with dignity,” Sandin said.

Through partnerships with the City of Columbus, the Central Ohio Labor Council, and the Columbus Building Trades, the training program will provide soft skills training for participants.

“We go through financial literacy, and there’s also some hands-on work to help prepare and help place participants into these good paying jobs,” Sandin said.

In a statement, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said, “The Build Back Better program will make participants ready to enter the workforce without debt after just eight weeks of training and removes barriers that might prohibit residents from applying. We’re excited for the start of this program and look forward to many more cohorts in the months ahead.”

If participants need financial assistance, the free program can also provide up to $400 worth of tools and equipment, along with a case manager to help remove any barriers to finding a job.

“For example, if you are unable to afford childcare, then your case manager would work with you and we work with you to make sure that you are able to have that covered,” Sandin said.

Classes are scheduled in the evenings Monday-Thursday over the eight weeks of training.

“Take that into the workforce and ultimately build up central Ohio’s workforce and have that firm and clear path to the middle class,” Sandin said.

The first class starts July 26 and interested applicants should apply by the 5 p.m. on July 9.

To learn more about the program, visit: https://www.ccohf.org/about