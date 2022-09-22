COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Organizations across the city are calling on residents to submits their ideas to “beautify” Columbus.

614 Beautiful is a program that is looking to make improvements to the city through a number of projects, including new parks, landscape enhancements and public art. The ideas are being solicited from the community, with the winning ideas receiving grants up to $10,000.

Columbus City Council member Lourdes Barroso De Padilla said, if you take pride in your neighborhood, this project is for you.

“It’s really a program that will create equity in the city of Columbus, in terms of folks creating beautiful spaces,” said Barroso De Padilla. “So, whether this is a mural, or a pocket park or a point of pride in the neighborhood, it’s an opportunity for residents to really share their creativity, to come together as a community to create a space where folks can gather and, again, show their neighborhood pride.”

Submissions are due on Nov. 4, and proposals must be located within the city of Columbus. View more information here.