COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus has new options for penalties against property owners in the fight against late-night neighborhood noise.

City council recently approved a noise ordinance, with members saying it’s one of the biggest issues impacting quality of life.

“We heard our residents when they shared time and time again that excessive noise was impacting their quality of life,” Councilmember Emmanuel Remy said. “We believe that the amendments before us today will improve the health and well-being of our community and support our residents at home while our city experiences much-deserved growth and mixed-use development.”

Among the changes to the ordinance was an option for punishing certain violators. It will open the door to civil penalties for businesses, not just their owners, who violate the prohibited sounds section. This was paired with a new requirement: Sound equipment can’t be used by commercial owners during certain hours if the noise it generates would be audible from a residential property.

The noise code was enacted in 2001 and has seen some changes over the years. In its most recent form, it had two parts, outlining permissible sound levels for zoning districts and prohibiting unreasonably loud and/or raucous noise, including limitations for the operation of any sound amplification system, auditory device, or stationary sound sources.

According to the ordinance’s text, the city’s noise code predated significant population growth and development in the urban core. This led council to identify a need to modernize and improve the codes.

The amendments to this section of city code specifically include:

Prohibiting the operation of any sound amplification system, auditory device, or stationary sound source from a nonresidential property that is audible at the property line of a residential unit 100 feet from the property line of the nonresidential property between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.;

Introduce the Department of Building and Zoning Services as a city agency that can enforce the provisions of this section;

Addition of a civil penalty option for commercial (or other nonresidential) property owners that violate the prohibited sounds section;

Eliminating a prohibited sounds variance, while improving the permitting process to allow for special events and programming;

Allowing continued current use of certain land use operations that existed previously to a zoning change of an adjoining property, such as manufacturing;

Extends liability for violating this section in certain situations from an individual to an organization or business.

The ordinance to amend the city noise code will take effect after the “earliest period allowed by law.”