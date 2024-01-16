COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio travelers will soon have more options than ever before, with Columbus’ John Glenn International Airport adding three new non-stop routes for travelers.

“This is a very exciting time to fly,” Columbus Regional Airport Authority spokesperson Sarah McQuaide said. “In fact, it’s one of the best times in Columbus airport history to fly.”

The new direct flights to San Diego, Kansas City and Salt Lake City will start this summer.

The flights to San Diego and Kansas City will be on Southwest Airlines, while flights to Salt Lake City will be on Delta Airlines. This brings the total number of non-stop flights out of Columbus regional airports to 53, the highest number on record.

“Our air service development team is constantly working to add more nonstop air service, and so this is a product of all of those efforts,” McQuaide said. “And west coast access is very important, as is access to critical business routes and leisure opportunities.”

While those flights do not start until June, tickets for those flights are on sale now.

McQuaide said these new routes are critical business and leisure routes.

Last year was one of the airport’s busiest years on record, with McQuaide expecting the numbers to fly high once again in 2024.

The changes are all to keep up with demand and growth in the city. Some travelers see it, too.

“I definitely think it has grown,” Emma Haise said. “You can fly to a lot more places from here now.”

The growth does not stop at new routes. Last summer, airport officials proposed plans to build a new terminal, aiming to have it open by the end of 2028 or in early 2029.

“Progress continues on the new terminal for John Glenn Columbus International,” McQuaide said. “So this new terminal will be brand new and offer a first-class experience for passengers. Columbus is continuing to grow and we are doing our best to keep up with that growing demand.”

McQuaide said the airport authority’s air development team is constantly working with business leaders to see where the demand is to meet their needs.