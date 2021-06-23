New Nationwide Children’s surgery center targets 2024 opening

Rendering of the Livingston Orthopedic and Surgery Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nationwide Children’s Hospital announced a new surgery and orthopedic center will begin construction later this year with the goal of opening in 2024.

The Livingston Orthopedic and Surgery Center will be located next to the Livingston Ambulatory Center at 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive.

The estimated cost of the new building is $154 million.

The building will be approximately 270,000 square feet, six stories tall, and include a basement and mechanical penthouse.

The surgery center will include six operating rooms and four dental operating rooms; orthopedic clinics including spine care, limb lengthening and reconstruction, hand and upper extremity program, and more; cerebral palsy and complex care clinic; sports medicine clinics; radiology services; and 11,000 square foot rehabilitation gym; and more.

The latest project currently under construction at the hospital, Research Building 4, is set to open in 2023.

The Livingston Orthopedic and Surgery Center will mark the end of the hospital’s phase two master facilities plan launched in 2016, which included the construction of the Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion, Research Building 4, and other facilities.