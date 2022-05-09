COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Mid-Ohio Food Collective is opening a new market in southwest Columbus today on Norton Road.

The Mid-Ohio market on Norton Rd. will, according to MOFC, “provide a dignified grocery-store experience and wrap-around services to address customers’ holistic needs and to reduce the stigma around hunger in our community.”

The group will also announce the completion of its “Rooted in You” campaign to “re-imagine ending hunger.”