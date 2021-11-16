COLUMBUS (WCMH) – If you’re looking for a new hiking trail, a mountain bike trail or a place to take a long serene walk, you can see that all in a matter of two weeks at the new Quarry Trails Metro Park.

It’s been a development in the works for some time now. Though the entire park isn’t completely ready, visitors can soon see the progress being made to the park.

In phase 1, visitors can bike, hike, and see the waterfall.

“Back in 2018, we promised voters we were going to create three new metro parks, and this is going to be the first of the three,” said Tim Moloney, executive director of Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks.

In phase 2, during the winter months, people can go ice skating, sledding, and winter activities.

The goal is to get people talking, asking questions, and bringing in ideas to enhance the park for generations to come.

“It’s really inside of the city,” Moloney said. “We are an urban environment and it’s just a great place to get out and explore nature close to home.”

The soft opening for the park is set for Nov. 30. To stay up to date on the park and hours of operation, click here.