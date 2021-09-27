New market offering free fresh food for those in need officially opens in Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Monday marked an exciting day for many who live on the south side of the Linden neighborhood in Columbus as a new market offering free, fresh food held its grand opening.

The New Fresh Market and Charitable Pharmacy held celebrated its official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Organizers for the market said their goal is to help the underserved by helping them get fresh food and the medication they need.

Alexander Clemetson, the healthy eating and living director for New Fresh Market, said he wants people to think of it as a one-stop-shop for what they may need.

“We want to be part of those saying, ‘People here matter. They exist,’” he said.

Though they already have a food market on Parsons Avenue, the pandemic has shed a light on the desperate need to make food and medicine more easily accessible.

“Sometimes, we would get up to 800 families a day,” Clemetson said. “We’re back to 300 families a day. We anticipate serving just as many people here–but also recognize the pandemic isn’t over.”

On top of this, pharmacies are also trying to keep up with demand.

“We saw a 40 percent increase in the number of prescriptions we were distributing in 2020, and it hasn’t slowed down,” said market pharmacist Sarah Jones.

The new market is located at 1464 Cleveland Avenue.