New late-night patrols seek to cut down crime in Short North

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A string of late-night crimes in the Short North has police and community members implementing new safety measures.

According to Columbus Police, violent crimes in the Short North have increased by about 25 percent when compared to last year, which is why starting this weekend, they’re partnering with the Short North Alliance to create the Short North Crime Interdiction Pilot Program.

“It is a vibrant area where we have lots of businesses, lots of visitors, and it’s important to us to make sure that people stay safe,” said Betsy Pandora, executive director of the Short North Alliance, a non-profit organization that serves both property and business owners in the neighborhood.

The program is being modeled after others used to address crime in highly-populated areas, like the University District surrounding Ohio State University.

The program will utilize a number of police officers to patrol the streets and prevent violent crime, as well as address other safety issues as they come up.

The focus of the program will be during the evening and late-night hours over several consecutive weeks.

“They will increase their presence at various times, and at key times when we’ve experienced crime,” Pandora said. “So predominantly, that’s been extremely late at night and after businesses have closed for the night.”

“We’re not taking away from any particular area, but we are adding existing resources that we have, in addition to the Short North Alliance providing officers on the overtime,” said Sgt. James Fuqua with the Columbus Police.

The Short North Alliance and the City of Columbus are also forming a violence and injury prevention workgroup which will serve the people in the community.