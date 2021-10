COLUMBUS (WCMH) — he group New Kids on the Block will be coming back to Columbus next year.

The boy band will be joined by Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue as part of the Mixtape Tour 2022, as they stop at the Schottenstein Center, June 25.

The tour will also stop in Ohio on May 10, in Cincinnati and Cleveland, on June 21.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m.