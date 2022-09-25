Go Fourth event in the Italian Village on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new coat of paint can brighten up anything.

This holds true for a section of Italian Village, where families got together Sunday for a new event put on to beautify the block.

The event was called Go Fourth and it was the first year for the block party. The Short North Alliance put together a family-friendly event that spans more than two blocks on 4th and 3rd streets.

The event began at 11 a.m. Sunday and featured several local visual and musical artists and offered chalk art, face painting, and cornhole for families to enjoy.

Short North Alliance President Betsy Pandora said the block party is meant to support local artists.

“More businesses are opening along the street every day, so this is a fun way to come together and unify and not only do an event that’s fun for families, but also raise some resources that help us do more things like this in the community,” she said.

Organizers hope to hold the party again next year and continue to expand the musical acts and vendors.