COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An agreement has been reached to build a brand new $100 million hotel at the Hollywood Casino located in southwest Columbus.

Hollywood Casino and the Columbus Building and Construction Trades Council announced the community benefit agreement on Friday to build the hotel on the property of the casino in the coming year. The company announced the groundbreaking is expected to start in the fall of 2023.

“Having helped build the Hollywood Casino back in 2009, it is a pleasure to once again partner with the team at Penn Entertainment and Hollywood Casino on this expansion project,” said Columbus building trades council’s executive director Dorsey Hager in a statement.

Southwest Approach (Courtesy Photo/Marnell Architecture and Penn Entertainment)

Porte-Cochere Approach (Courtesy Photo/Marnell Architecture and Penn Entertainment)

Northwest Approach (Courtesy Photo/Marnell Architecture and Penn Entertainment)

Terrace View (Courtesy Photo/Marnell Architecture and Penn Entertainment)

The new hotel, which will be located on Georgesville Road, will contain 200 rooms within 150,000 square feet. It will include suites, food and beverage options, conference rooms, a fitness center, and an outdoor seating terrace. According to the release, the hotel is set to bring 100 permanent jobs as well as numerous temporary construction jobs.

The casino was built in 2009 and recently added an in-person Barstool sportsbook at the beginning of the year, when sports betting became legalized in the state.