COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Black philanthropists and allies celebrated the launch of a very special mission called the Equity Collective Saturday night.

The collective is about engaging Black philanthropists to give back, fund projects around Columbus, and fuel the next generation.

Saturday’s inaugural event featured a panel of leaders, all pioneers within the community. They said the event is about telling the story of their mission to reidentify philanthropy within the Black community.

Some of those leaders on hand at the event included Janet Jackson, the first Black female judge in Franklin County and former CEO of the United Way of Central Ohio; Joel Marcovich, the CEO of Jewish Columbus; and Adam Troy from the Community of Caring Foundation and New Salem Baptist Church.

Every business involved in the launch is Black-owned, with 405 people registering for the event.

Equity Collective leaders said the launch is just the start of something bigger, something that will leave a legacy.

“It’s about understanding that you can give and give now and give as a collective and so what this means today is really pushing the community forward, embracing what we already do and formalizing it,” said Rhonda Talford Knight, chief diversity equity inclusion officer for Bricker and Eckler and owner of Knight Consulting Group.

“It’s about conversation, collaboration, and community,” said Tracy Marie Sharp, co-owner and co-CEO of The Staffing Studio.

The Equity Collective is partnering with Jewish Columbus to showcase its four core values: Passport for youth, leadership Linden, community-centered home ownership, and diversity.

For more information on the Equity Collective, click here to visit their website.