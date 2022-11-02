COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A grocery store is scheduled to open Thursday in north Columbus.

ALDI will open its doors at 9 a.m. at its new location at 5455 N. High St. and will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

According to the company, the first 100 customers will receive a gift card as part of ALDI’s Golden Ticket gift card giveaway. During the store’s opening weekend, it will also be running a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 gift card.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” Sarah Brown, Springfield regional vice president for ALDI, said in a press release. “We have served the Columbus community for more than 30 years and are excited to continue to offer Clintonville and Worthington customers an affordable way of shopping.”

ALDI has 2,200 stores in 38 states.