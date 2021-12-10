COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Middle and high school athletic events at Columbus City Schools will have new safety protocols announced on Friday.

For upcoming games through the end of December, family-only of participating students will be allowed to be fans, as well as, enrolled students from the participating schools.

All people entering the event may be searched by CCS Safety and Security members and staff. This could be a handheld metal detector wand, an inspection of an item, or other screenings.

Once a guest has left an event, they must have a new ticket and a new security screening to get back in.

Banned:

Bags or purses

Weapons, alcohol, and tobacco products

Ok to bring:

Wallets

Wristlets no larger than 5 in. x 8 in.

Required:

Masks for all guests attending games

CCS lays it all out on the Game Day Safety Protocols web page.