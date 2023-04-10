COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have shared new security camera footage from a deadly shooting at Esporta Fitness.

The video captured from three different angles showed the two suspects walking inside of the gym, located in the 1800 block of Tanglewood Park Boulevard, as well as through the building’s hallways. They would later be accused by investigators in an 8:46 p.m. shooting on March 28, which left 23-year-old Tabias Cunningham dead.

Police said the shooting happened inside the gym’s basketball court. Afterward, they believe the two suspects ran out of the back of the building and left in a white car. Officers found Cunningham laying on a basketball court and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took him to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:37 p.m. that night.

The Columbus Division of Police asked anyone with knowledge of the shooting or persons of interest to call its Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.