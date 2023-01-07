COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A local non-profit organization is starting a new series focused on building up Columbus’ youth and keeping them away from violence.

The Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children’s mission is to turn their pain into purpose.

“We knew that the youth needed some type of engagement out of the norm that they are given,” said Karla Harris, one of the founders of Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children.

The purpose of the group’s new initiative, which launched Saturday, is to help these teens set goals and show how they can achieve them.

The program, Investing In Our Future, is one of the many things the mothers are doing to keep teens away from violence and out of trouble.

Saturday’s event drew dozens of children ages 12 to 16, tasking them with coming up with an obtainable goal for their life, ways they can reach that goal, and then putting it onto a vision board to serve as a reminder.

The program is a three-month-long series. Over those months, the teens will be identifying passions, coming up with 10-year plans, and hopefully sticking to those plans.

“We are trying to get accountability, we are trying to get action plans to get to their future, to get to their full potential we know they can be,” Harris said. “If you put those words into action, it’s an important piece to who we are as growing adults.”

Eventually, the group is hoping to pair each teen with a mother in the organization to act as a mentor to them.