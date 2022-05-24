COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police has revealed new details into its investigation regarding a fatal crash on May 21 on I-71 north that left one person dead.

Police state a vehicle containing four people turned sharply onto the exit ramp for Morse Rd. around 2:20am before striking a wall and overturning.

All four people in the car were ejected with one female passenger transported to Riverside Hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead just before 3:00am, according to CPD.

Columbus Police said the other two passengers were treated for injuries at Grant Medical Center and the driver was uninjured.

This was the 31st traffic related death in Columbus in 2022.