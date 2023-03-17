See a previous report on the concert postponement in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After falling ill in early March, Bruce Springsteen will be back to perform in Columbus.

LiveNation announced Friday that Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform at Nationwide Arena on September 21, the company’s director of regional marketing said in an email. The original concert date on March 9 was rescheduled when Springsteen fell ill.

Fans who purchased tickets for the original March 9 concert date can cash them in when the band plays on September 21, LiveNation said. Ticketholders have until April 16 to request a refund.

The 73-year-old musician’s 2023 tour began in Tampa on Feb. 1 and includes a second show in the Buckeye State on April 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The tour wraps in Newark on April 14.