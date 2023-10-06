COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new craft brewery, Thunderwing Brewing, is taking off on the West Side.

Thunderwing Brewing will open Friday at 2419 Scioto Harper Drive. It will occupy the space formerly operated by Sideswipe Brewing, which closed in July.

Owner and brewer Jason Wing said the draft list will include light beers, dark beers, hoppy beers and some “less common types of beers” that are not frequently found in Columbus.

“When someone comes in they’ll see some styles that they’re used to seeing, but they’ll also see some styles that they may not be too familiar with or may not have heard of before. And so it’s a chance for them to, you know, go with what they like but also try something new,” Wing said.

The brewery will also open with some limited infusions, including a coffee-infused stout in collaboration with Backroom Coffee Roasters of Galena.

Thunderwing will offer beer to-go in 32-ounce crowlers and 64-ounce growlers. The brewery has no kitchen, but food trucks are scheduled for its opening weekend.

Opening weekend details and hours include:

Friday, Oct. 6: open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring a Fetty’s Street Food truck at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7: open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., featuring a Backroom Coffee Roasters truck at 11 a.m. and an Eye of the Tiger Street Food truck at 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8: open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring snack-packs from Sharecuterie.

The brewery’s hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Wing said he plans to regularly have food trucks on site.