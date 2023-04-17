COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman will be in charge of the Columbus Department of Public Safety for the first time in the city’s history, Mayor Andrew Ginther announced in a news release.

The city appointed Kate McSweeney-Pishotti as its newest public safety director Monday. McSweeney-Pishotti previously served as Ginther’s deputy chief of staff — a role in which she worked to establish both the city’s Civilian Police Review Board and its Department of the Inspector General, according to the release.

“I am honored and humbled by this incredible opportunity to lead the Department of Public Safety,” McSweeney-Pishotti said. “It is an immense responsibility, but one I am prepared to accept. I am eager to continue the great work we’ve started, to support the women and men who keep our city safe, and to continue to advance change and reform our residents expect.”

McSweeney-Pishotti will take over for outgoing Columbus Director of Public Safety Rob Clark, who resigned at the start of the month after less than two years on the job.

Clark is headed to Philadelphia, where he will serve as vice president of public safety at the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

Part of her new role will include close work with the city’s newly-created Office of Violence Prevention — which intends to deter violent crime through “non-law enforcement-based strategies.”