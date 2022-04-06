COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Some of the youngest members of the Columbus community are stepping up to make the city a better place, and their work is getting noticed.

On Tuesday, they got to meet the chief and assistant chief of the Columbus Division of Police.

Even though they are young, they know what goes on in the city. Now that Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Assistant Chief Lashanna Potts are certified as Ohio peace officers, the children shared what they hope to see from the top of the department.

K.J. Williams, an eighth-grader, carries around his new We Are Linden hat with pride. Fifth-grader Keshara Dozier wears her We Are Linden shirt with the same pride.

“I just want all the crime to be gone in Columbus,” Williams said.

Both live in Linden and want better for their friends and their community, which is no stranger to crime. Tuesday, they took time out of their night to see Bryant and Potts ceremonially sworn in.

“She’s got a big job and a good job,” Dozier said.

Bryant is the first Black woman to lead the Columbus Division of Police, and Dozier watched as she took her oath and met her after.

“I was happy and I was like, ‘I can do anything now,” Dozier said. “Some of my friends said they want to be her one day.”

We Are Linden mentors children and tries to make the community safer. Founder Ralph Carter brought about a dozen members including Dozier and Williams to the swearing in.

“With bringing the young people out, especially the young ladies, to see these individuals get sworn in was monumental for them,” Carter said.

Both Dozier and Williams said they’re inspired by the chiefs and hope they see more of them in their neighborhood.

“To be honest, I want to see them be more involved in the community, especially in Linden because there’s not as much crime going on but it’s still there, so we’re trying to tone it down a little more,” Williams said.

Both Bryant and Potts said that now that their training is complete, they plan on being out in the community even more.