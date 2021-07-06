New Columbus Police chief says proactive measures coming to stop violence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The new Chief of the Columbus Division of Police has been on the job for seven days now.

Chief Elaine Bryant says in that time, she has already been getting plenty of feedback from her officers and the community about what needs to be done.

In her first sit-down interview since taking the helm of CPD, Chief Bryant talked about some of the early challenges she’s faced. Those include trying to stop the record-setting amount of violent and gun crimes happening in Columbus.

“We all want the same thing. Everybody wants neighborhoods to be safe. Everybody wants guns off the street. So we do run across a criminal who has these histories, we have to make sure we’re keeping them off the street,” said Chief Bryant.

She also said the division will start some new proactive measures.

NBC4’s Jaime Ostroff is compiling more from her interview with Bryant and will present that on NBC4 at 5 and 6.