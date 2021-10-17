COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A new non-profit organization is aiming to build a stronger workforce in central Ohio.

Called Creating Central Ohio Futures, the organization which offers a free eight-week training program for job seekers launched earlier this summer.

Through partnerships with the city of Columbus, the Central Ohio Labor Council, and the Columbus Building Trades, Creating Central Ohio Futures saw success with its first class of job seekers. Two-thirds of the students found immediate employment upon graduation, and the organization seeks to grow with its second class, which starts this month.

“What types of employment opportunities that match their current skills set, and then what can we give them in a period of time that we can work with them, that maybe can get them to the next level,” said program director Leland Bass.

“Get back into the game of job-searching, resume building, and just getting myself overall motivated for getting back out here in the workforce,” said program graduate Mary Hayes.

The eight-week training program is free to apply. Organizers are currently enrolling students for the second cohort, which begins on Oct. 23.