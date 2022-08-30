COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been indicted in connection to a Friday evening shooting during a high school football game in Groveport.

Columbus resident James Keys has been charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with discharging a firearm, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, court records show. Keys had originally been charged with improper discharge of a firearm and inducing panic in Franklin County Municipal Court. During his arraignment, a judge gave him a $50,000 bond. Keys posted bond on Monday and his preliminary hearing in municipal court has been dismissed, according to court records.

Groveport police said Keys and a 15-year-old fired shots outside the Groveport Madison High School football stadium during a game on Aug. 19. Officers detained Keys and the teenager after locating one handgun that was altered to make it fully automatic. Police say no one was injured and that six rounds were fired from the gun.

In a letter sent to parents and staff, Groveport Madison Schools said the shooting happened with two minutes left in the game against Canal Winchester and gunshots were heard from near the school’s tennis courts north of the stadium. Fans attending the game told NBC4 they were evacuated from the stadium around 9:30 p.m. and instructed to leave school grounds.

An arraignment in common pleas court has yet to be scheduled for Keys.