COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shaquille O’Neal’s chicken sandwich chain, a Cameron Mitchell steakhouse, an eatery by Guy Fieri, the first Sweetgreen location in Columbus and a revolving sushi bar are among the new restaurants opening in central Ohio in 2024.

View prominent restaurants opening in the Columbus area this year below.

The shuttered restaurant will reopen at a new location, 5855 Frantz Road in Dublin.

The distillery is planning a new location at 101 S. Chillicothe St., in Plain City’s Clock Tower Building.

A chain of chicken sandwich eateries founded by Hall of Fame basketball star Shaquille O’Neal is planning to open more than 35 restaurants in Ohio, beginning in Columbus.

BrewDog is constructing a new bar inside Concourse B of John Glenn Columbus International Airport, according to city permits. The location is taking over the space next to Bob Evans Express and will service passengers flying with Air Canada, American Airlines, Spirit and United airlines.

Cameron Mitchell’s new Downtown steakhouse will open this summer on the ground floor of 155 E. Broad St. at Preston Centre, the Downtown building previously known as the PNC Plaza.

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is opening a new Del Mar location at 4089 The Strand East in Easton’s north district, according to city permits. The concept is taking over the former home of Bon Vie, which closed after its parent company filed for bankruptcy, and marks Cameron Mitchell’s third Del Mar location and second in central Ohio, the first operating in the Short North since 2019.

The sub shop is one of several new restaurants and shops are heading to Hamilton Quarter, the 200-acre mixed-use development on Hamilton Road and State Route 161.

San Diego-based Everbowl is coming to the Columbus area with locations in Canal Winchester, Dublin, Hilliard and Powell.

According to the city of Hilliard’s website, Firefly Winery, at the corner of Grant and Franklin streets, will be opening to guests in the spring. The 4,500-square-foot winery will offer a selection of wines, ranging from dry to sweet reds and whites, fruit wines, wine slushies and seasonal sangrias. Guests will be able to purchase wine by the glass or bottle.

The Ohio-born restaurateur is launching a joint inside Scioto Downs at 6000 S. High St., according to a permit under review by the city of Columbus. Fieri’s restaurant group is home to 17 “Flavortown Hot Spot” concepts, including a taco joint, sandwich shop, pizza parlor, chophouse and a smokehouse. Pepper Construction’s permit filing does not specify which Fieri concept could be opening in Columbus.

High Bank Co. is opening a third distillery in spring of 2024 at 28 S. State St. in Westerville, co-founder Adam Hines announced in May. The 88-year-old building will be transformed into a more than 3,600 square-foot full-service restaurant and bar with two patios, a retail store and an exterior ‘Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area’ window.

Johnson’s Real Ice Cream announced it will open a new shop on the border of Grandview Heights and the Fifth by Northwest neighborhood. The store, located at 1325 Grandview Ave., joins the ranks of locations in Dublin, New Albany and Bexley.

The sushi bar serving dishes on a moving conveyor belt, with more than 500 locations across Japan, Taiwan and the United States, is opening its first Ohio location in Columbus.

An upscale steakhouse chain, the eatery will take over McCormick & Schmick’s Easton Town Center location at 3965 New Bond St.

Mikey’s Late Night Slice, known for its New York-style pizza with creative names and toppings, is coming to University Square along High Street in summer 2024. The pizzeria’s eighth location to be opened, the shop near Ohio State will be the flagship location for a new approach, targeting sites near college campuses in Ohio and elsewhere.

The Original Pancake House of Central Ohio will add a third restaurant to its ranks in early 2024, according to local management. A yellow banner on its website announced that a New Albany location of the national all-day breakfast eatery was coming, reading: “See You in 2024!” Of the nine Original Pancake House restaurants in the state, two are in Columbus suburbs — with one in Upper Arlington and another in Westerville.

The smokehouse is under construction now and expects to open in Easton Town Center at 3950 Gramercy St. in early 2024.

Pins will bring out its biggest duckpin bowling alley yet to the second phase of The Peninsula. Its newest location will come in at 40,000 square feet, compared to the 38,000-square-foot Pins and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade location in Easton Town Center.

Orange Umbrella Restaurant Group, the owner of Local Cantina and seven other central Ohio names, announced plans for Prim Mason that will open this spring in the Franklinton development Gravity.

RaceTrac’s first Ohio store to be built along U.S. Route 36/State Route 37 at Davidson Lane received final, unanimous approval from Delaware City Council on Aug. 14 and is preparing to begin construction. Plans call for a 6,008 square-foot convenience store to be accompanied by eight traditional fueling islands, diesel fueling islands and 34 parking spaces on 4.6 acres.

Standardized Brewing hopes to open in the spring at 5920 Evans Farm Dr.

Sweetgreen, a fast casual restaurant that specializes in salads and grain bowls, has signed a lease with The Wood Companies to open a location in the Short North. The restaurant will be located at 700 North High Street.

The restaurant is taking over the former Champps Kitchen and Bar space at 1827 Olentangy River Road in Lennox Town Center.

The buffet is preparing to welcome guests at 8491 Sancus Boulevard near Polaris Fashion Place, across the street from Dadu’s Bakery and Sweets and Trinethra Indian Supermarket. The Polaris site marks the buffet’s expansion into Columbus, with the restaurant operating three locations near Dayton and Cincinnati.

Wario’s Beef and Pork will be opening a Clintonville location in January 2024, according to a social media post from the restaurant. The new sandwich shop will be located at 4219 N. High St., which previously housed Pit BBQ Grille.

Five new Whit’s Frozen Custard stores are in the works of opening up across Central Ohio. According to the company’s site, the new stores will be in Lewis Center, Grove City, Lancaster, Newark and West Jefferson.