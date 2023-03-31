COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Coffee-lovers with dietary restrictions can soon enjoy the lattés and lunches of their choice at an Easton area café.

The Good Cafe is a dedicated dairy- and gluten-free kitchen serving up classically caffeinated beverages and fresh baked goods. Set to open in May south of Easton Town Center, Good Cafe features a robust menu for meat eaters and vegans alike, from homemade waffles to turkey and bacon stuffed pita.

Coffee shop staples, like espresso shots and iced lattés, are made with beans from Columbus-based Crimson Cup. Customers with a sweet tooth can choose from Good Cafe’s selection of plant-based ice cream, including butter pecan and the classic chocolate, vanilla and strawberry.

Good Cafe may not open until May, but owner Michelle Bolden expects to host a soft opening in the next few weeks at 4400 Easton Commons, Suite 150.