New bond set for man accused of killing two men he met through dating app

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Talent Bradley

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man accused of killing two men he met on a dating app had his bail increased during a court appearance Monday.

Talent Bradley, 19, was given a $3 million cash surety bond during his appearance in common pleas court. During an initial court appearance on Aug. 14, he was initially given a $2 million bond — $1 million for each of the two men he is accused of killing.

According to police, Bradley allegedly met the victims on the dating app Grindr.

Police allege that Bradley stabbed to death 62-year old Robert Goodrich of Mohican Way in Westerville on May 26. That same day, the body of 63-year old Randy Gwirtz of Columbus was found on Fahlander Drive South. He had also been stabbed to death.

Bradley was arrested Aug. 12 at his home.

A grand jury indicted Bradley on 14 counts, including aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

'The Hope Squad' helping Westerville students cope with the stress returning to school

Big Ten says teams will forfeit games canceled because of COVID-19 cases

NBC4 Midday weather forecast

Pfizer covid vaccine granted full FDA approval

Franklin County businesses can now file complaints for COVID-19 public health orders impact

Another safety notice issued for OSU after an attempted armed robbery near campus

More Local News