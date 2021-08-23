New bond set for man accused of killing two men he met through dating app

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man accused of killing two men he met on a dating app had his bail increased during a court appearance Monday.

Talent Bradley, 19, was given a $3 million cash surety bond during his appearance in common pleas court. During an initial court appearance on Aug. 14, he was initially given a $2 million bond — $1 million for each of the two men he is accused of killing.

According to police, Bradley allegedly met the victims on the dating app Grindr.

Police allege that Bradley stabbed to death 62-year old Robert Goodrich of Mohican Way in Westerville on May 26. That same day, the body of 63-year old Randy Gwirtz of Columbus was found on Fahlander Drive South. He had also been stabbed to death.

Bradley was arrested Aug. 12 at his home.

A grand jury indicted Bradley on 14 counts, including aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, and tampering with evidence.