COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It wasn’t just a win for the Columbus Blue Jackets in the team’s final home game of the season. It was also a win for some local businesses.

“The fans come a couple hours early, pack the place. We love them, they love us, they’ve been very supportive,” said Mike Wilson, general manager at Goodwood Brewing’s Arena District location.

The brewery and restaurant opened about six weeks ago. While it didn’t get to capitalize on most of the hockey season, Wilson said hockey game nights quickly became a favorite.

“It’s gotten exposure for us going out into the area and all these fans coming in,” he said. “We’re just going to miss it, we’re going to miss the excitement they bring when they walk in the door.”

Goodwood Brewing isn’t the only relatively new Arena District restaurant. Moran’s Bar and Grill opened just a few weeks before the Blue Jackets season started.

Co-owner Matt Rootes describes game nights as the “lifeblood” of the establishment.

“Got the first one under our belt, we’re looking forward to next year and hopefully make the playoffs and a run for the Stanley Cup next year,” Rootes said.

As many fans are now looking ahead to next season, so are the restaurants. But first the focus is what’ll come first. Wilson and Rootes said they are hopeful all the sporting and other events that come along with spring and summer months will also be beneficial for business.

“We’re looking forward to whatever the future brings to us, and we can’t wait until next year for the Bluejackets to come back, and we’ll have a lot of history behind us,” Wilson said. “We’ll be able to be better prepared and can’t wait.”