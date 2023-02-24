COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Anyone planning on heading to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles during a planned outage might want to reschedule, depending on what they need.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety announced that BMV will have limited functions this weekend. The deputy registrar locations statewide will not be able to process driver’s licenses or permit transactions this Saturday due to a scheduled nationwide network maintenance outage, which will impact all state motor vehicle agencies in the country.

Vehicle registration and all other transactions will be available at each location. As well, other online services, such as transferring a title online or taking a driving knowledge test, are available on the BMV website.

Should the outage end prior to the close of business on Saturday, the BMV will update its status via social media.