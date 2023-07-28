COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There are growing safety concerns in a Columbus neighborhood after a deadly shooting outside a local bar.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Summit and Tompkins streets in the Old North Neighborhood. That’s where Jack’s Corner Pub is. Some type of altercation started inside the bar and spilled outside where a fight and the shooting happened, according to the Columbus Division of Police. 23-year-old Nasier Reid was killed.

“I think it’s definitely risen to the point where someone needs to be asking a lot of hard questions and no crap, just action. That’s ultimately what needs to happen,” said Greg Hall, owner of Used Kids Records.

Hall’s record shop is just a few doors down from the pub. He’s been in business since 2014 and said he’s noticed trouble with the bar before what happened early Friday morning.

“It’s unacceptable. I work very, very late at my record store, way past midnight/ I’ve seen some things that have probably never been reported to police on this corner right here,” he said. “At a certain point I think it’s time for somebody to say wait that’s done, its over. We’ve got to stop this.”

Some have been bringing attention to the safety issues they link to Jack’s Corner Pub for more than a year. An online petition calling for the bar to be closed was started in March 2022. It mentions gun fights and other crimes.

“With Jack’s Pub what we’ve known is it’s a place to sort of avoid and not get too close to, we’ve seen many altercations just simply driving by or walking past,” said Liam Scorah, who’s lived in the neighborhood for about a year.

NBC4 reached out to Jack’s Corner Pub but has not heard back yet. Zach Klein, Columbus City Attorney, said the pub made some improvements after working with his office following a previous incident.

“We’ve been in communication with them when the incident happened several months ago and they did respond and made some security upgrades, like adding cameras for example,” Klein said. “But its actually been minimal because there’s been very few police runs there and that’s why I think we really have to look at the facts and determine whether this is the beginning of a trend.”

Other neighbors questioned why the city has not previously acted against the pub like it has other Columbus establishments.

“In the instances we have moved it’s because there have been many facts that support our efforts in shutting down a business. So that’s why we’re monitoring Jacks, and if the facts fit the circumstances we will act and will not hesitate to act,” Klein said.

Klein said his office is now closely looking at Jack’s Corner Pub.

“All options are on the table and we’re certainly taking a look at it because of the tragic event that happened last night,” he said.