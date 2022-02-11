COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The North Linden neighborhood is freed of a nuisance property, according to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein.

“We’re prioritizing safe neighborhoods for families to live and children to play by going after violent criminals and shutting down drug houses. Today’s action is another step to improve the quality of life for residents of North Linden and surrounding neighborhoods,” said Klein in an information release.

Read the court order:

On Friday morning, Columbus police boarded up a property in the 1600 block of Genessee Avenue. According to the release, the house was near residences of children and families, a church and an Islamic worship center, and businesses.

Klein’s office said that police have received numerous calls from neighbors about drug sales, overdoses, theft, and gunshots from the house.

In May 2020, CPD made an undercover purchase of heroin and fentanyl, according to the report. Afterward, a warning was issued to the property owner. Since then, two more undercover purchases were made in November 2021 and January of this year.