COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus City Schools District states that 23 of its schools will be transitioned to remote learning for Friday.

The following schools are remote for Friday:

Arts Impact Middle School

Berwick Alternative Pre-K-8

Champion Middle School

Devonshire Alternative Elementary School

Columbus Gifted Academy

Hilltonia Middle School

Huy Elementary School

Innis Elementary School

Liberty Elementary School

Livingston K-6

Moler Elementary School

Northgate Intermediate School

Sherwood Middle School

Wedgewood Middle School

West Broad Elementary School

West High School

Whetstone High School

Woodward Park Middle School & 6th grade at Walden

Yorktown Middle School

Burroughs Elementary School

Easthaven Elementary School

Forest Park Elementary School

South 7-12

Also, all middle school athletic practices and games for the remote learning schools are canceled for Friday.