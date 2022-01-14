COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus City Schools District states that 23 of its schools will be transitioned to remote learning for Friday.  

The following schools are remote for Friday: 

  • Arts Impact Middle School
  • Berwick Alternative Pre-K-8
  • Champion Middle School
  • Devonshire Alternative Elementary School
  • Columbus Gifted Academy
  • Hilltonia Middle School
  • Huy Elementary School
  • Innis Elementary School
  • Liberty Elementary School
  • Livingston K-6
  • Moler Elementary School
  • Northgate Intermediate School
  • Sherwood Middle School
  • Wedgewood Middle School
  • West Broad Elementary School
  • West High School
  • Whetstone High School
  • Woodward Park Middle School & 6th grade at Walden
  • Yorktown Middle School
  • Burroughs Elementary School
  • Easthaven Elementary School
  • Forest Park Elementary School
  • South 7-12

Also, all middle school athletic practices and games for the remote learning schools are canceled for Friday.