COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus City Schools District states that 23 of its schools will be transitioned to remote learning for Friday.
The following schools are remote for Friday:
- Arts Impact Middle School
- Berwick Alternative Pre-K-8
- Champion Middle School
- Devonshire Alternative Elementary School
- Columbus Gifted Academy
- Hilltonia Middle School
- Huy Elementary School
- Innis Elementary School
- Liberty Elementary School
- Livingston K-6
- Moler Elementary School
- Northgate Intermediate School
- Sherwood Middle School
- Wedgewood Middle School
- West Broad Elementary School
- West High School
- Whetstone High School
- Woodward Park Middle School & 6th grade at Walden
- Yorktown Middle School
- Burroughs Elementary School
- Easthaven Elementary School
- Forest Park Elementary School
- South 7-12
Also, all middle school athletic practices and games for the remote learning schools are canceled for Friday.