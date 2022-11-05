COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Strong winds knocked out power to more than 3,000 AEP customers in central Ohio Saturday afternoon.

As of 4:20 p.m., approximately 2,300 AEP customers in the downtown Columbus area are without power. Statewide, the company is saying 6,715 customers are without power. There are also several smaller outages reported in the Columbus suburbs and areas north and south of the city.

To the west of the city, a London resident shared the photos seen below after the strong winds uprooted a tree near her home.

PHOTO COURTESY ERICA BENNETT

The other major outage area AEP is dealing with is in the Lima area, with approximately 1,870 customers without power.

AEP is estimating most of the outages will be restored by 7:30 p.m.